FCPS nearing threshold to drop mask mandate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Public Schools superintendent says we are on the cusp of lifting the district’s mask mandate.

Dr. Demetrus Liggins sent a note (read below) to parents Tuesday night.

Right now, the CDC still has Fayette County listed in the high category. According to the agency, Lexington has 203 cases in the past seven days.

Dr. Liggins says we need to have 199 cases or below to move to the medium category. That’s when the district can move to mask optional.

The school board has given Dr. Liggins the power to drop the mandate, without a vote, when cases drop.

We’re so close!

In our meeting with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department this morning we learned that Fayette County is on the cusp of moving into the medium category of COVID-19 community levels.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looks at total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, and the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients to determine our community level. Our current numbers are:

Case numbers: 203

Hospital admissions: 19.1

Hospital occupancy rates: 8.6%

That data keeps Fayette County in the high risk category where schools are advised to continue layered prevention strategies including universal masking for all students and staff in schools and on buses.

If our case count were 199 or lower, our other measures would place us in the medium level where schools do not need to implement universal masking in schools or on buses. We’re all waiting on pins and needles for the guidance to say it’s safe to go mask optional for everyone who feels comfortable doing so.

At this time, our partners with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department are still telling us that it’s not safe to do so. I am in daily communication with Health Commissioner Dr. Joel McCullough to be sure we have the most current data and information available. I am grateful for his close collaboration and willingness to go above and beyond to keep us up-to-date and help us make decisions for our students and employees.

I look forward to the day I can share the good news that our community levels indicate we lift our restrictions.

Please be well and take care of each other, DL

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.