Girls’ Sweet Sixteen underway in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Girls’ Sweet Sixteen basketball tournament is underway in downtown Lexington.

This is the first sporting event since Central Bank Center and Rupp Arena went cashless-- they decided to do away with cash last week.

We talked with one man who said he can use cash or card, but didn’t know what was behind the decision.

“I don’t see why they do that, you know some people like to use cash unless they got a problem with coming up short,” said Joseph Mattingly. “That’s maybe why they did it.”

Franklin County is one of the teams hitting the court Wednesday night. They’ll play Henderson County at 8:30 p.m. You can expect to see some traffic around Rupp Arena.

