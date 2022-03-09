Jessamine Co. stands with Ukraine through peace vigil

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night was another night of support for Ukraine in Central Kentucky. The Jessamine County community held a peace vigil outside the courthouse.

A beautiful and peaceful country just 13 days ago.

“Sometimes we cannot watch tv because so many pictures show the buildings, and everything destroyed. So many people flee. Right now more than two million refugees flee Ukraine,” said Yaroslav Boyechko, Pastor Ukrainian Pentecostal Church.

Pastor Yaroslav Boyechko of the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church, better known as Pastor Jerry, has a difficult time grappling with the realization that now it’s in ruin. Even more, his family’s still there.

A look at the crowd starting to gather for the Prayers for Peace Vigil for Ukraine outside of the Jessamine County Courthouse. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/SlxsGrnfhO — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) March 8, 2022

“It’s a very hard time for us right now. We’re praying day in and night. We have families there. My mother, father and sister are there. To see the bombings is such a terrible time.”

Pastor Jerry shares a similar story to the more than 200 Ukrainian families living in Jessamine County.

They’re watching the death toll rise daily.

“Killing peaceful people, killing children. And right now it’s total disaster. We speak everyday with our parents. We speak everyday with our parents.”

Governor Andy Beshear spoke at the vigil. Saying he knows we’re feeling the impact of Russian aggression in the price of different things.

“Folks stopping a dictator has always taken sacrifices,” the Governor said.

Still, there’s just uncertainty.

“Nobody knows what will be next,” said Pastor Jerry.

While his home country’s future is unsettled, this community and congregation’s faith is strong.

“Everybody can pray for Ukraine because we believe in God Almighty and he has last word in every situation.

And they know the Jessamine County community stands with them.

If you’re looking for a way to help, the church is holding a bake sale and lunch on Saturday, March 19. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

