Advertisement

Jessamine Co. stands with Ukraine through peace vigil

The Jessamine County Courthouse lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.
The Jessamine County Courthouse lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night was another night of support for Ukraine in Central Kentucky. The Jessamine County community held a peace vigil outside the courthouse.

A beautiful and peaceful country just 13 days ago.

“Sometimes we cannot watch tv because so many pictures show the buildings, and everything destroyed. So many people flee. Right now more than two million refugees flee Ukraine,” said Yaroslav Boyechko, Pastor Ukrainian Pentecostal Church.

Pastor Yaroslav Boyechko of the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church, better known as Pastor Jerry, has a difficult time grappling with the realization that now it’s in ruin. Even more, his family’s still there.

“It’s a very hard time for us right now. We’re praying day in and night. We have families there. My mother, father and sister are there. To see the bombings is such a terrible time.”

Pastor Jerry shares a similar story to the more than 200 Ukrainian families living in Jessamine County.

They’re watching the death toll rise daily.

“Killing peaceful people, killing children. And right now it’s total disaster. We speak everyday with our parents. We speak everyday with our parents.”

Governor Andy Beshear spoke at the vigil. Saying he knows we’re feeling the impact of Russian aggression in the price of different things.

“Folks stopping a dictator has always taken sacrifices,” the Governor said.

Still, there’s just uncertainty.

“Nobody knows what will be next,” said Pastor Jerry.

While his home country’s future is unsettled, this community and congregation’s faith is strong.

“Everybody can pray for Ukraine because we believe in God Almighty and he has last word in every situation.

And they know the Jessamine County community stands with them.

If you’re looking for a way to help, the church is holding a bake sale and lunch on Saturday, March 19. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big B Liquor in Lexington damaged by car crash
Lexington liquor store damaged by car
A Lexington man will face charges after police say he assaulted an officer.
Lexington officer assaulted while helping person needing medical attention, police say
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
A Kentucky State Police trooper was shot Friday afternoon in Cynthiana.
KSP releases name of trooper shot in Harrison Co. in January
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Weather Ahead

Latest News

A typically busy parking garage in the heart of downtown Lexington was filled with police a...
Deputies hired to patrol downtown Lexington parking garage
Kentucky State Police has released more details on a shooting involving a trooper that happened...
WATCH | KSP releases name of trooper shot in Harrison Co. in January
Rise Up Sports Media, an online platform focusing on girls and women in sports to give them...
Mt. Sterling woman creates new online space to shine a light on female Ky. athletes
Shannon Gilday, 23.
Report: Gilday fled to Florida after deadly home invasion