LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a person was hurt in a shooting in Lexington.

They say it happened around noon Wednesday on Bal Harbor Drive.

We’re told a man was taken to the hospital with what’s believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.