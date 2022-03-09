Advertisement

Coroner identifies Lexington murder victim; suspect now in custody

Lexington police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
It happened in the 300 block of Chase Place around 5:30 Wednesday morning. That’s off New Circle Road between Clays Mill and Nicholasville Road.

When officers went inside the home, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the UK Hospital where he later died.

The coroner has identified the victim as 18-year-old Darian Webb, of Lexington. Police said 53-year-old Darryl Russell was arrested in connection with the shooting death and has been charged with murder and fourth degree assault-domestic violence.

Police say the Russell and Webb are related.

We spoke to neighbors who said they didn’t hear anything and were shocked to see police vehicles. They described this neighborhood as being calm and pretty much peaceful.

“This is like our second year here in this neighborhood. They’re all lovely. They’re welcoming. It was surprising to wake up and hear about it,” said Shatha Baker.

Some neighbors told us they’ve seen the people who live at the home only in passing.

