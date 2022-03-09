Shannon Gilday has preliminary hearing in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Shannon Gilday, the man accused of shooting and killing Jordan Morgan during a violent home invasion in February, appeared in court Wednesday morning.

During the preliminary hearing, a judge ruled that there was probable cause to support the state’s case that Shannon Gilday broke into the Morgan family home and killed 32-year-old Jordan Morgan.

Kentucky State Police Detective Cameron Allen, who served as the lead investigator on the case, said that KSP received a call the morning after the home invasion from Gilday’s mother. She reported that her son was missing.

She also said that she had discovered some things in her son’s room that concerned her.

Detective Allen searched Gilday’s apartment, where he found documents suggesting that Gilday had targeted the Morgan family mansion for its underground bunker.

“There was a handwritten note that described the details of the surveillance that he had done on the property, days prior to the event where he was trying to locate a bunker,” said Detective Allen. “In the note, he describes times of the day and the night of when residents would wake up and when they would go to sleep.”

Police arrested Gilday in Madison County on February 28th after he had fled to Florida.

Detective Allen says that Gilday had confessed to troopers during that interview and said that he believed he needed to get into that bunker for security given current world events.

“He confessed to shooting his way into the residence, shooting Jordan Morgan numerous times in her bed, shooting Wesley Morgan near the downstairs bedroom, and shooting multiple rounds into the door of Sydney Morgan because he believed that there were people inside,” said Detective Allen. “He told me that he was willing to kill everyone inside the residence, if necessary, in order to access that bunker.”

The judge moved Gilday’s case onto a Madison County Grand Jury.

No word yet on when his next hearing will take place.

The judge did not review his bond this morning and it’s still set at $2 million.

