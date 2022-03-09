Advertisement

Tshiebwe named Sporting News National Player of the Year

Only 2nd Wildcat to win the award
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) tries to shoot as Georgia's Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) and Tyron...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) tries to shoot as Georgia's Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) and Tyron McMillan (4) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky junior Oscar Tshiebwe was named the National Player of the Year by Sporting News, the publication announced on Wednesday.

The UK forward is averaging a team-best 17.3 points and 15.3 rebounds per game. He leads the nation in rebounding.

Tshiebwe is just the second Wildcats’ player to win the award, which has been given annually since 1943. Anthony Davis won in 2012.

Tshiebwe recently was named the SEC Player of the Year.

