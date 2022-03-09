Tshiebwe named Sporting News National Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky junior Oscar Tshiebwe was named the National Player of the Year by Sporting News, the publication announced on Wednesday.

The UK forward is averaging a team-best 17.3 points and 15.3 rebounds per game. He leads the nation in rebounding.

Tshiebwe is just the second Wildcats’ player to win the award, which has been given annually since 1943. Anthony Davis won in 2012.

Tshiebwe recently was named the SEC Player of the Year.

