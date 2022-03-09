Advertisement

US Air Force band visits UK campus for recruitment

UK USAF band
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky got a special visit from the US Air Force band this week.

The band visited Morehead first before stopping in Lexington.

Officials say that they’re performing and working with university and high school jazz bands. They say that UK is well prepared.

“It’s intimidating, because they’re really well polished, well-rehearsed, and they have a great band director and program here,” said Caleb Brinkley, an Air force Technical Sergeant. “We just want to maybe fill in some cracks and connect with them.”

Brinkley says that they’re also looking for new recruits. He says the air force needs some STEM students.

“Hopefully, we can create a positive impression on them and do some good,” said Brinkley.

Their next stop is Louisville.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An updated snowfall forecast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Closing in on a potential winter storm
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Winter Storm On The Way
This is the third year in a row the parade has been canceled. It was canceled the last two...
Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled for 3rd year in a row; festival rescheduled
The shooting happened in the 300 block of Chase Place around 5:30 Wednesday morning.
Coroner identifies Lexington murder victim; suspect now in custody
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

A storm system will bring several inches of accumulation
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Winter Storm Warning covers most of the area
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm rolls in soon
Vanderbilt upsets Bama.
No. 11 Vanderbilt advances to face No. 3 Kentucky in SEC quarterfinals
Anderson County ends the season with a 30-5 record.
Sacred Heart ends Anderson County’s season in Sweet 16
Kentucky State Capitol
House committee passes bill that would ban hair discrimination