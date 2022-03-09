US Air Force band visits UK campus for recruitment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky got a special visit from the US Air Force band this week.

The band visited Morehead first before stopping in Lexington.

Officials say that they’re performing and working with university and high school jazz bands. They say that UK is well prepared.

“It’s intimidating, because they’re really well polished, well-rehearsed, and they have a great band director and program here,” said Caleb Brinkley, an Air force Technical Sergeant. “We just want to maybe fill in some cracks and connect with them.”

Brinkley says that they’re also looking for new recruits. He says the air force needs some STEM students.

“Hopefully, we can create a positive impression on them and do some good,” said Brinkley.

Their next stop is Louisville.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.