Advertisement

Beshear signs Name, Image, Likeness bill into law

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill on name, image and likeness rules in Kentucky has become law.

The bill passed overwhelmingly in the full House, with only two lawmakers voting no. The bill outlines how college athletes can make money through NIL deals.

Lawmakers said it would put guardrails on deals that were not put in place by the NCAA.

Governor Beshear signed the legislation at a Wednesday morning ceremony. John Calipari, Mark Stoops, Kyra Elzy, and Rhyne Howard all attended.

Calipari lobbied for the bill earlier this year and Governor Beshear signed an executive order last year to allow NIL deals to go forward this season.

Beshear signs Name, Image, Likeness bill into law

WATCH: Beshear signs Name, Image, Likeness bill into law More>> https://bit.ly/3CqCWCu

Posted by WKYT on Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Chase Place around 5:30 Wednesday morning.
Coroner identifies Lexington murder victim; suspect now in custody
A Lexington man will face charges after police say he assaulted an officer.
Lexington officer assaulted while helping person needing medical attention, police say
A Kentucky State Police trooper was shot Friday afternoon in Cynthiana.
KSP releases name of trooper shot in Harrison Co. in January
Shannon Gilday, 23.
Report: Gilday fled to Florida after deadly home invasion
Big B Liquor in Lexington damaged by car crash
Lexington liquor store damaged by car

Latest News

FCPS nearing threshold to drop mask mandate
WATCH | FCPS nearing threshold to drop mask mandate
Lawmakers forward Senate version of Kentucky budget
WATCH | Lawmakers forward Senate version of Kentucky budget
WATCH | Shannon Gilday has preliminary hearing in Madison County
WATCH | Shannon Gilday has preliminary hearing in Madison County
The Girls’ Sweet Sixteen basketball tournament is underway in downtown Lexington.
Girls’ Sweet Sixteen underway in downtown Lexington
WATCH | Beshear signs Name, Image, Likeness bill into law
WATCH | Beshear signs Name, Image, Likeness bill into law