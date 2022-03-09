WKYT teaming up with St. Jude Children’s Hospital for dream home giveaway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What if we said you could win a brand new home by simply buying a raffle ticket while helping a great cause at the same time?

WKYT is teaming up with St. Jude Children’s Hospital for its upcoming dream home giveaway. The groundbreaking for that home, right here in Lexington, took place Wednesday morning.

The new house will be built in Hamburg’s Home Place neighborhood, off Polo Club Boulevard.

It will be the eighth home Drew Brester, of DB Homes, has built in Lexington in partnership with St. Jude. The dream home giveaway is the single largest fundraiser for St. Jude, having raised more than $550 million.

The home, being built off Buttermilk Road, is a 2,600 square foot home with three bedrooms and two and a half baths. Brester says it is an honor to build these homes.

“You know every year we get excited about this time, we get started and start gathering all the subs, and the vendors and actually people call me the springs starts and they say are we ready for another dream home and I say, ‘yeah, here we go.’ So, most people love being a part of this,” said Brester.

The folks at St. Jude say it’s a great way to get the community involved and spread the mission of the work they do for some of the sickest children.

“Families that are treated at St. Jude will never receive a bill whether that be for treatment, travel, housing or food everything is covered by the hospital and ensures not only is the child taken care of, but family, siblings anyone that is involved in the child’s life

Brester says he is ready to get going on this new home.

Here is what you need to know:

Tickets for this dream home giveaway are $150 and will be available in June.

The home is valued at more than $400,000

The lucky winner will be drawn in August.

All of the proceeds benefit the work St. Jude Children’s Hospital does for children all over the country including for families in central Kentucky.

WKYT will be along for this build, keeping you up to date.

