‘Our community is hurt’: Shepherdsville Police, citizens mourn K-9 Dash

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shepherdsville police and people of Shepherdsville mourned the loss of K-9, Dash, who was shot and killed while chasing a robbery suspect Wednesday night.

The Shepherdsville Police Department K-9 was received by a full police escort early Thursday morning as his body was brought to a Jefferson Animal Hospital in Louisville for a necropsy.

Shepherdsville PD Chief Rick McCubbin revealed more about the K-9, whose name is Dash, and the dog’s handler, Officer Jeff Schank. He said they responded to the robbery call at a Dollar General in Lebanon Junction when Dash was shot by the suspect, whose name has not been released. The dog died at the shooting scene; no officers were hurt.

McCubbin said Dash was not wearing protective gear due to the urgency of the situation but said it would not have made a difference because of where the dog was hit.

As tragic as the situation is, he said it could have been worse and that Dash died while doing his job and doing it successfully.

”One of the main things with a K-9 is to apprehend that suspect and protect their partner,” McCubbin said. “That’s exactly what happened, tragically.”

Retired firefighter Clinton Saul left flowers at a memorial, set up in front of the Shepherdsville Police Department for K-9 Dash.

Saul was born and raised in Shepherdsville and knew Dash. He said Dash was a hero.

“Our community is hurt,” Saul said. “I’ve not talked to one citizen that is not hurt over this.”

The loss of the Shepherdsville police K-9 was felt in Bullitt County and across Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear addressed Dash’s death in a briefing on Thursday.

“I know this is a devastating loss for the department and the entire community,” Beshear said. “Dash, a Belgian Malinois, was a beloved member of the police force, doing exactly what he was trained to do.”

Saul said his father-in-law is a K-9 handler for the Air Force. Also a dog owner himself, he said he understands how close the bond becomes between dogs and their owners.

“This isn’t just a loss for the K-9,” Saul said. “This hurts our police officers, the K-9 handler. EMS that probably-that responded to the scene, Lebanon Junction Fire that was probably on the scene, all the first responders,”

“Heroes are dead,” Saul added. “And to me, you get that status because you gave the ultimate sacrifice. And that dog did give the ultimate sacrifice for our community, and our county.”

The suspect is said to be in critical condition at UofL Hospital.

Kentucky State Police is in charge of the investigation.

Dash’s body was picked up by his handler and fellow officers on Thursday afternoon, wrapped in an American flag.

