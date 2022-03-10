Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Winter Storm On The Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our Winter Storm THREAT continues for Friday night and Saturday for the entire area. Several inches of snow will be possible as arctic air surges in here for the weekend in what looks and feels more like a January pattern.

Before we get into a New Call For Snowfall and some model talk, let’s kick things off with another breakdown:

FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Winds are gusty from the southwest with dry skies across the state.

Temps hit the mid 60s across the eastern half of the state with 40s in the west.

FRIDAY EVENING

Arctic front moves into western Kentucky and rolls quickly eastward from there. This front should make it east of Interstate 75 before midnight.

Low pressure develops along the front and rides into the southern Appalachian Mountains.

Snow quickly develops in the west and spreads into central Kentucky by late evening.

A band of very heavy snow should develop right behind the front.

Winds are very gusty as temps crash into the 20s behind the front.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Our arctic front moves out of eastern Kentucky as low pressure rides up the Appalachian Mountains.

Moderate to heavy snow will be common across central and eastern Kentucky.

Snowfall rates of 1″ per hour may show up in some areas.

Several inches of snow will be possible during this time as snowfall rates overcome ground/road temps above freezing.

Snow quickly winds down in the west.

Winds are gusty as temps drop into the teens west and low 20s for the rest of the state. Wind chills in the single digits will be possible.

SATURDAY MORNING

Snow diminishes from west to east across the eastern half of the state.

Snow showers and a few squalls kick in across the east.

Temps stay in the upper teens to low 20s.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

A few snow showers and flurries will still be possible in the east.

Highs range from 20-25 for many areas.

Wind chills stay in the 10-15 degree range.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clearing skies with snow on the ground will allow for temps to tank.

Single digit lows will be possible in areas of, especially, central and eastern Kentucky.

Wind chills may flirt with 0 or a touch below.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.