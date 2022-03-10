Advertisement

Deal reached to keep Fayette Co. students in school during early voting in May

Fayette Co. Clerk wants to close schools three extra days for early voting
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deal has been reached to keep Fayette County students in school during early voting this May.

Parents and the superintendent raised concerns after the county clerk Don Blevins Jr. indicated he needed to close Fayette County schools an additional three days leading up to the primary election. But that won’t happen now.

Blevins told the school board early voting will take place this May at Kroger Field. Blevins and the school district have been going back and forth on the issue the last several weeks.

In a letter to Blevins, Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins said the county clerk’s interpretation of the law is wrong, and his plan would put in-person learning on pause. He said it’s a sacrifice families shouldn’t have to make after the last two years.

Parent Todd Burus said it shouldn’t come down to schools being the only option.

“I think the people would remember that and would need to be able to take that into account come this fall when they do go to the polling places to elect the next county clerk for this term,” Burus.

Blevins said this deal with Kroger Field is only for the primary and this same issue will likely come up again in the fall.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams released this statement about the situation:

“Voters in 119 of 120 Kentucky counties routinely have a better election experience than voters in Fayette County do. No other county is attempting to close schools for four days. Fayette County parents and students have sacrificed enough. Our Office stands ready to assist in solving this problem.”

