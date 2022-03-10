Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Deadly wrong-way interstate crash in Ohio caught on camera

Toledo Police confirm two people are dead after a pursuit ends in a crash on I-75 near Alexis Road.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Police have confirmed two people are dead after a pursuit ended in a crash on an interstate highway in Ohio.

Toledo police told WTVG the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday on northbound lanes of Interstate 75, and the fiery collision was caught on an Ohio Department of Transportation camera.

ODOT released traffic camera footage showing the moment a wrong-way driver crashed into a semi on I-75 following a police pursuit. Two people were killed.

The police report states the driver led officers on a chase through residential streets after failing to pull over for a traffic stop.

Authorities said the driver was originally traveling on the right side of traffic, but the vehicle turned around near an exit ramp and started going southbound in northbound lanes.

The vehicle hit at least 2 tractor-trailers, killing the driver and passenger after they were ejected. The drivers of the commercial vehicles sustained minor injuries. The identities of those killed in the crash have not yet been released.

The road reopened hours after the crash happened.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

