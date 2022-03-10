Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Closing in on a potential winter storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another winter storm could be blowing in very soon.

Before we dig in on the details about the next winter storm, let’s discuss how we get there. You should be fine with the weather today. A mix of sun and clouds with highs running back toward the 50s.

Friday will feature all kinds of different weather elements. Firstly, we are on the eastern side of this next system. That should drive up temperatures into the 60s. We’ll hit those highs during the afternoon hours. By later that night, temperatures drop down to around freezing and snow begins to fly.

Snow will fill the skies across Kentucky on Friday night and through the early morning hours of Saturday. This should put some on the ground by the time many of you roll out of bed. Snow will continue, albeit lighter, through midday. The snow will be heavier in the eastern sections of Kentucky. I think folks out there will end up with 4-8″ of total snowfall. Around Lexington, those totals will come in around 3″-6″by the time this wraps up.

Cold air will be ridiculous with this setup. Many of you will see wind chill readings dip down in the single digits. I know many of you are ready for springtime warmth to dominate the forecast. So don’t worry, the cold will not last very long at all.

Take care of each other!

