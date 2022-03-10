Ky. attorney general, law enforcement launch human trafficking awareness video

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - There are troubling signs that human trafficking is happening in small Kentucky towns.

Police need more tools to recognize and respond, and on Thursday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a new video training tool to help with that.

It follows and is in line with the “Your Eyes Save Lives” campaign started last year.

Local police chiefs said at one time, human trafficking was something portrayed in TV and in movies. But police joined Attorney General Daniel Cameron to talk about how they’re being trained to notice crimes a lot more realistic, and unfortunately more common than that.

“It opened our eyes that this could and probably is going on in our community and surrounding neighborhoods,” said Chief Rodney Kidd with Lancaster Police.

Lancaster is not a large town, but its police chief recently realized that problems possibly seen in big cities could be happening there also.

“But we are seeing a spike in sexual crimes. As you know, we’ve had a murder. We have had other spikes in criminal activity,” Kidd said.

Those with other alarming events in other parts of rural Kentucky prompted the need for a training video that helps police target crimes of exploitation of people for labor or sex.

“Human trafficking is not going to be tolerated in the commonwealth. Whether it’s a child or an adult in a vulnerable situation,” Cameron said.

Attorney General Cameron says all of this follows legislation that was recently passed to close loopholes to fight trafficking along with a large media campaign started about a year ago.

