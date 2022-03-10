Advertisement

Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled for 3rd year in a row; festival rescheduled

Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled for 3rd year in a row; festival rescheduled
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve just learned Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is canceled.

Winter weather and bitterly cold temperatures blowing into Lexington Friday night into Saturday forced organizers like Megan Moloney to reschedule the Irish Festival to March 19 and, unfortunately, cancel the parade.

This is the third year in a row the parade has been canceled. It was canceled the last two years because of the pandemic.

Maloney says, of course, this is very disappointing but knowing that the community is sticking with them, first through a pandemic and then through a winter storm, “it means the world.”

“It is such a gut punch for us because this was the year that we were gonna be back,” said Megan Moloney, Bluegrass Irish Society president. “Almost all of our entertainers and vendors have said, ‘We are sticking with you. We’re going to be there.’”

You can still enjoy the Irish Festival. It’s being moved to next Saturday at the Moondance Amphitheater in the Beaumont area.

Moloney encourages everyone to come out to the festival and is hoping, with a little luck of the Irish, that the parade will be back in 2023.

The forecast is also forcing a change for the annual Shamrock Shuffle 3K, which has been rescheduled for next Saturday, March 19. You can race in person, or switch to the virtual race. You can click here for more details on how to sign up.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Chase Place around 5:30 Wednesday morning.
Coroner identifies Lexington murder victim; suspect now in custody
An updated snowfall forecast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Closing in on a potential winter storm
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow and Cold On The Way
If you’ve seen a low-flying plane around the Madison County/Fayette County area, the Berea...
Berea Police Dept. gives explanation for low-flying plane seen in the area
Snow is possible at the end of the week and weekend
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Late-week system gains steam

Latest News

The bill was prefiled months early for the 2022 Legislative Session.
Ky. lawmakers hear testimony on legislation that would approve medical marijuana
Man charged in deadly 2020 Fayette Mall shooting pleads guilty
Attorney General Daniel Cameron partnered up with law enforcement to announce a new video...
Ky. attorney general, law enforcement launch human trafficking awareness video
A firefighter's helmet sits on a shelf in the living room of Bobby Treadway. Treadway, 43, is...
WKYT Investigates | Obstacles often block benefits for first responders with PTSD
“We'll go out late Friday and start pretreating a couple of our really bad hills out in rural...
Lexington area road crews prepare for weekend snow