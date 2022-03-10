Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled for 3rd year in a row; festival rescheduled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve just learned Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is canceled.

Winter weather and bitterly cold temperatures blowing into Lexington Friday night into Saturday forced organizers like Megan Moloney to reschedule the Irish Festival to March 19 and, unfortunately, cancel the parade.

This is the third year in a row the parade has been canceled. It was canceled the last two years because of the pandemic.

Maloney says, of course, this is very disappointing but knowing that the community is sticking with them, first through a pandemic and then through a winter storm, “it means the world.”

“It is such a gut punch for us because this was the year that we were gonna be back,” said Megan Moloney, Bluegrass Irish Society president. “Almost all of our entertainers and vendors have said, ‘We are sticking with you. We’re going to be there.’”

You can still enjoy the Irish Festival. It’s being moved to next Saturday at the Moondance Amphitheater in the Beaumont area.

Moloney encourages everyone to come out to the festival and is hoping, with a little luck of the Irish, that the parade will be back in 2023.

The forecast is also forcing a change for the annual Shamrock Shuffle 3K, which has been rescheduled for next Saturday, March 19. You can race in person, or switch to the virtual race. You can click here for more details on how to sign up.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.