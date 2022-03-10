Man charged in deadly 2020 Fayette Mall shooting pleads guilty
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man charged in a deadly shooting at Fayette Mall in 2020 has pled guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree manslaughter.
Police said Xavier Hardin shot and killed 17-year-old Kenny Bottoms Jr. inside Fayette Mall in August 2020.
Hardin also pled guilty to fourth-degree assault, second-degree assault, and wanton endangerment.
Two other people were also struck by bullets in the shooting.
Hardin is expected to be sentenced in May. It will be up to a judge to decide if the recommended sentence for each charge will run consecutively or together.
