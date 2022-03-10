Man charged in deadly 2020 Fayette Mall shooting pleads guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man charged in a deadly shooting at Fayette Mall in 2020 has pled guilty to multiple charges, including first-degree manslaughter.

Police said Xavier Hardin shot and killed 17-year-old Kenny Bottoms Jr. inside Fayette Mall in August 2020.

Hardin also pled guilty to fourth-degree assault, second-degree assault, and wanton endangerment.

Two other people were also struck by bullets in the shooting.

Hardin is expected to be sentenced in May. It will be up to a judge to decide if the recommended sentence for each charge will run consecutively or together.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.