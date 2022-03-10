Advertisement

Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage

Mississippi police have charged Brenda Dennison and Adrian LeSure after they say they...
Mississippi police have charged Brenda Dennison and Adrian LeSure after they say they discovered evidence of the couple locking their grandchildren in a dog cage.(Tate Co Sheriffs Office)
By Hannah Wallsmith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - A Mississippi couple is charged with felony child abuse after being accused of locking their grandchildren in a dog cage.

Tate County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report from East Tate Elementary School of a student telling their teacher they get locked in a cage at home when they get in trouble, WMC reported.

Investigators along with Child Protective Services went to the home in Tate County, Mississippi. Deputies say they found a metal cage with a locking device and enough evidence to believe at some point children had been placed inside the cage.

The grandmother of the child, 51-year-old Brenda Dennison and her boyfriend, 52-year-old Adrian LeSure, were arrested and charged with felony child abuse.

Sheriff’s office says four children were living in the home at the time of the incident and have been placed in CPS custody.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An updated snowfall forecast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Closing in on a potential winter storm
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Winter Storm On The Way
This is the third year in a row the parade has been canceled. It was canceled the last two...
Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled for 3rd year in a row; festival rescheduled
The shooting happened in the 300 block of Chase Place around 5:30 Wednesday morning.
Coroner identifies Lexington murder victim; suspect now in custody
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

There were four pictures posted to Snapchat and Instagram, according to parents who found them.
Eighth graders charged with hate crime for social media threats aimed at Black students
President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian...
US, allies to revoke ‘most favored nation’ status for Russia
A Russian attack happened in Dnipro, Ukraine, a long way from the nearest Russian ground troops.
RAW: Dnipro, Ukraine, bombing aftermath
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an...
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
Parker said people asking for a hybrid or electric vehicle has gone up 30 or 40%.
Rising fuel costs have some drivers re-evaluating car choices