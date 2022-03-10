Advertisement

Police find some trophies stolen from Keeneland trainer; all heavily damaged or destroyed

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of horse racing trophies.

Back in February, someone stole 12 gold and silver trophies from the Woodford County home of Wesley Ward.

Ward is a leading training at Keeneland. The trophies are valued at around $100,000, but he told the sentimental value is what is most important. One of the trophies was presented to him by Queen Elizabeth II, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Catherine.

Versailles police say they recently got a tip about the stolen trophies and they reached out to Lexington Police Department for help.

The information led Lexington police to arrest 43-year-old Brian Wylie. According to the arrest citation, police stopped Wylie Wednesday for driving a stolen motorcycle. He also had an outstanding warrant.

Brian Wylie, 43.
Brian Wylie, 43.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)

Lexington police also found several of the stolen trophies, however, they were all heavily damaged or destroyed. Police say they believe the thieves defaced the trophies in an effort to sell them. Police say the scrap value was just over $900.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and there could be more people involved. They are also searching for the remaining trophies.

