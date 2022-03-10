Advertisement

WATCH: Authorities struggle to capture cow running loose on freeway

Authorities in Los Angeles struggled to capture a cow running loose on the 210 freeway Wednesday afternoon. (Source: KCAL/KCBS)
By Tena Ezzedine
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCAL/KCBS) - Authorities in Los Angeles had quite the time trying to capture a loose cow on the freeway Wednesday afternoon.

Several agencies responded to try to guide the cow off the road. They corralled it onto an off-ramp, but then the animal got spooked and ran right back onto the 210 freeway.

Eventually, officials penned the cow in a parking lot, where it walked up some concrete stairs and then found a dirt driveway leading to a farm.

Wranglers finally captured the cow and are trying to determine where it came from so they can return it.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Chase Place around 5:30 Wednesday morning.
Coroner identifies Lexington murder victim; suspect now in custody
An updated snowfall forecast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Closing in on a potential winter storm
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Snow and Cold On The Way
If you’ve seen a low-flying plane around the Madison County/Fayette County area, the Berea...
Berea Police Dept. gives explanation for low-flying plane seen in the area
Snow is possible at the end of the week and weekend
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Late-week system gains steam

Latest News

FILE - Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out...
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on transit next month
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Prosecutor seeks incarceration, restitution for Smollett
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
A high school student helps save the life of a co-worker thanks to CPR training.
High school student saves co-worker's life with CPR training.
The bill was prefiled months early for the 2022 Legislative Session.
Ky. lawmakers hear testimony on legislation that would approve medical marijuana