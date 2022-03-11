Cases against men charged in deadly parking garage shooting heading to grand jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The men accused in connection with a deadly shooting at a Lexington parking garage appeared in court Friday.

Juan Linares is charged with murder, while Humberto Saucedo-Salgado and Oziel Saucedo-Salgado each face first-degree assault charges.

Lexington homicide detective Joshua Woodward said officers arrived at the Victorian Square parking garage on Saturday, March 5. around 2:50 a.m. On the second story of the garage, they found Anthony True and Michael Yocum on the ground unresponsive.

Detective Woodward said True had facial injuries and Yocum had been shot.

Woodward testified in court that the surveillance video shows True starting the physical altercation, then Yocum joining in. He said True and Yocum ended up on the ground during the fight, and that’s when things escalated.

“The Saucedo brothers proceeded to kick True in the face region and Mr. Linares walked over to Mr. Yocum and shot him one time,” Woodward said.

Detective Woodward said Yocum was shot in the back, the bullet piercing his heart. He died from his injuries. Woodward said True is still in the hospital and, as of Wednesday, was too injured to speak.

Looking at the surveillance video, officers noticed a white Lexus leaving the scene. They ran the tag and found the vehicle on Whiteberry Drive with the Saucedo-Salgado brothers inside. They told officers they had just dropped off Linares.

Linares is still in jail while the Saucedo-Salgado brothers are out on bail.

All three of their cases are now headed to the grand jury.

