Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Moves In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winter storm moving into the region later this evening and this will continue through early Saturday. This storm will dump several inches of snow across the Commonwealth as frigid temps roll in for the weekend.

Here are a few thoughts to start things out:

Much of central and eastern Kentucky is under a Winter Storm Warning by the time you’re reading this. This does include Lexington.

The rest of the state is under a Winter Weather Advisory.

An arctic front will work quickly into western Kentucky this afternoon and then sweep across the rest of the state tonight.

Low pressure develops along this boundary as it slides into eastern Kentucky.

Almost all of the moisture is located behind this front in the cold air. That means most of the precipitation from this is in the form of snow.

A narrow band of snow will be working into far western Kentucky this afternoon. That band of snow then grows in strength and coverage during the evening as it moves into central Kentucky.

This will essentially turn into a wall of snow that presses across central and eastern Kentucky through early Saturday morning.

Snowfall rates of 1″-2″ per hour may show up for a time tonight across parts of central and eastern Kentucky. The best chance for this happening is across the east and southeast. This is where snowfall totals may exceed my forecast of 4″-8″.

Much lighter snows show up across the western half of the state.

Temps tonight drop into the teens across western and central Kentucky with a wind chill in the single digits.

Highs Saturday stay in the 20s with a wind chill in the teens. Lows by Sunday morning can really tank with some single digits trying to show up. Wind chills can go below zero.

