Gas prices rise above $4 at some central Ky. locations

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - Regular, unleaded gas in some central Kentucky gas stations now costs more than $4 per gallon. According to AAA, Kentucky gas stations average around $4.05 per gallon, and it’s about $4 here in Lexington.

In other parts of the commonwealth, prices are even higher. A Mt. Sterling Marathon station is selling it for $4.29. The employees said they are sympathetic to the pain their customers are feeling at the pump.

“Everybody is very upset at the prices. Very upset,” gas station cashier Tiffany Martin said.

As the pain at the pump continues, the Mt. Sterling Marathon’s employees say they’re not the ones to blame.

“It’s not usually our fault. We have to purchase our gas too. So, we get it at a high price and we have to sell it at a high price to make a profit,” said Shahid Jabbar, whose family runs the gas station.

As the price point goes up, they’re asking the customers not to point fingers.

“We get gas every seven days and every seven days the prices change,” Jabbar said.

Jabbar said spring break will increase demand for gas.

“It’s expected to go up about 75 cents to $1 just because everyone’s travelling at the moment. Probably will be $5 in the next couple of days,” Jabbar said.

Most of the gas stations in Mt. Sterling are still sitting at $3.99 a gallon for regular unleaded gas. The employees at Joy Mart said theirs is higher because it all comes down to timing.

“It all depends on what your delivery cost is. So I see gas stations around town that have a cheaper price sometimes and that’s just because the gas station that has the higher price has just gotten a new delivery and that cost went up from the last time,” Martin said.

A game of cost catch up, while everyone waits for the prices to fall back down.

