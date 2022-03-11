Advertisement

GRC tops Corbin to advance to Girls’ Sweet 16 quarterfinals

Ciara Byars led all scorers with 21 points.
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - George Rogers Clark beat Corbin 42-35 Thursday night to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals of the Girls’ Sweet 16.

Ciara Byars led all scorers with 21 points and added eight rebounds as well. Darcie Anderson led the Redhounds with 13 points.

The Cardinals (31-2) will face the Anderson County-Sacred Heart winner on Friday night at 8:30.

