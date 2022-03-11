GRC tops Corbin to advance to Girls’ Sweet 16 quarterfinals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - George Rogers Clark beat Corbin 42-35 Thursday night to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals of the Girls’ Sweet 16.

Ciara Byars led all scorers with 21 points and added eight rebounds as well. Darcie Anderson led the Redhounds with 13 points.

The Cardinals (31-2) will face the Anderson County-Sacred Heart winner on Friday night at 8:30.

