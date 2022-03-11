House committee passes bill that would ban hair discrimination

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill is moving forward in Frankfort that would ban hair discrimination.

House Bill 31, known as the Crown Act, would make it illegal to discriminate against someone for wearing hairstyles like braids, locks and twists.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Attica Scott, said for people to alter their to prevent discrimination can take away their dignity and causes a financial, physical and emotional damage.

One student who testified before House committee said she was recently told by her coach to straighten her hair.

“See my hair doesn’t go straight and I was told that if my hair wasn’t straightened I would stick out and look different from everyone else. This made me feel like the way my hair grows wasn’t good enough as it is now,” Jessamine County Public School student D’Angelia McMilan said.

The House Judiciary Committee passed the Crown Act on a 14-1 vote. It will now go to the full House.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.