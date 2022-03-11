Local business fully stocked in preparation for weekend snowstorm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temperatures drop Friday evening ahead of our next winter storm, a local hardware store is stocking their store with ice melt and shovels.

Things have been steady so far at the Chevy Chase Hardware store, but the owner suspects things to pick up into the afternoon ahead of the storm.

“We have plenty of ice melt and Snow shovels to take care of everyone,” said John Justice, owner of Chevy Chase hardware. “Very few people have got it yet. A lot of people wait till the last minute to get it.”

Justice says that the store will be open until 6 PM on Friday evening and open at 8 AM on Saturday morning for people to get any last-minute supplies.

“What we have left in the store is all we’re going to have,” said Justice. “Right now, we’re just running promotions on it to move the remaining ice melt that we have for the year.”

Kentucky is known to have snow even late into the spring, so it’s important to stock up on supplies as the weather can change.

With less than a month till the start of spring, the store is starting to gear up on all of their spring supplies as the seasons change.

“Right now, everyone has spring fever, and I think that’s mainly what their focus is on now. Just getting their years ready for the summer,” said Justice.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.