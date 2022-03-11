Advertisement

Local business fully stocked in preparation for weekend snowstorm

Things have been steady so far at the Chevy Chase Hardware store, but the owner suspects things...
Things have been steady so far at the Chevy Chase Hardware store, but the owner suspects things to pick up into the afternoon ahead of the next winter storm.(wkyt)
By Ally Blake
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temperatures drop Friday evening ahead of our next winter storm, a local hardware store is stocking their store with ice melt and shovels.

Things have been steady so far at the Chevy Chase Hardware store, but the owner suspects things to pick up into the afternoon ahead of the storm.

“We have plenty of ice melt and Snow shovels to take care of everyone,” said John Justice, owner of Chevy Chase hardware. “Very few people have got it yet. A lot of people wait till the last minute to get it.”

Justice says that the store will be open until 6 PM on Friday evening and open at 8 AM on Saturday morning for people to get any last-minute supplies.

“What we have left in the store is all we’re going to have,” said Justice. “Right now, we’re just running promotions on it to move the remaining ice melt that we have for the year.”

Kentucky is known to have snow even late into the spring, so it’s important to stock up on supplies as the weather can change.

With less than a month till the start of spring, the store is starting to gear up on all of their spring supplies as the seasons change.

“Right now, everyone has spring fever, and I think that’s mainly what their focus is on now. Just getting their years ready for the summer,” said Justice.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An updated snowfall forecast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Closing in on a potential winter storm
Winter Storm Warning covers most of the area
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm rolls in soon
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Winter Storm On The Way
This is the third year in a row the parade has been canceled. It was canceled the last two...
Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled for 3rd year in a row; festival rescheduled
House committee passes bill to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky

Latest News

Texas A&M stuns Auburn.
Surging Texas A&M stuns No. 4 Auburn 67-62 in SEC tourney
Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.
Southwestern fights off Franklin County in Girls’ Sweet 16
A southern Kentucky high school’s boys basketball team is going to the Sweet Sixteen after...
Ten years after serious accident, Lincoln Co. player competes for state title
The Gateway Area Drug Task Force concluded a month-long investigation that ended with the...
Man caught with 74 lbs. of high-grade marijuana in Kentucky, police say