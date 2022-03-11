Nicholasville police remember officer on 7th anniversary of his death

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The Nicholasville Police Department honored one of their fallen police officers on Friday.

On March 11, 2015, Officer Burke Rhoads died in a car wreck on his way to a police training.

Now, on this somber seventh anniversary of his death, his family continues to feel love and support from Nicholasville police.

“I couldn’t have done it without you guys, and I know that I couldn’t have done it by myself,” said Melissa Mason, widow.

Seven years after her husband died in a car wreck, Mason is still grieving, but she has her police family for support.

“A little different kind of family, but we all bleed blue, yes sir,” Mason said.

“We felt like we lost a brother and, as we get together as a time to remember him, we also have the time and the feeling that we did lose a brother,” said Police Chief Todd Justice.

On the other hand, this police family gained three children. Officer Rhoads left behind two boys and a daughter.

“We’ve been right there with them basically, help raise them,” said Justice. “And been right there the whole way for Melissa and the kids.”

Rhoads oldest, 20-year-old Jacquelyn, is in the marines. His son, 19-year-old Bryan, is a combat engineer at EKU ROTC, and 17-year-old Kevin is a junior at East Jessamine High and is also pursuing a career in the Army.

Children who are following in dad’s footsteps. Officer Rhoads served in the Army at Fort Drum in New Yo.

I believe he’s been very proud of us, yes,” Melissa Mason said.

Officer Rhoads isn’t here but his brothers in blue are standing in his place.

“I hope we can do this every year, not just to celebrate his life but to celebrate the family we’ve become because that’s what I appreciate the most,” said Mason.

There will be a 5K race in honor of Officer Rhoads this Sunday. It will start at 2 p.m. at East Jessamine Middle School.

