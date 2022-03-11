Advertisement

No. 11 Vanderbilt advances to face No. 3 Kentucky in SEC quarterfinals

Scottie Pippen Jr. scored a game-high 26 points for the Commodores.
Wildcats will face Vanderbilt in quarterfinals of SEC tournament
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WKYT) - No. 11 seed Vanderbilt upset No. 6 Alabama 82-76 late Thursday night to set up a date with No. 3 seed Kentucky Friday in the SEC quarterfinals.

The Wildcats and Commodores will play at approximately 8:30 on the SEC Network. Kentucky swept the season series.

Scottie Pippen Jr. scored a game-high 26 points for the Commodores.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An updated snowfall forecast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Closing in on a potential winter storm
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Winter Storm On The Way
This is the third year in a row the parade has been canceled. It was canceled the last two...
Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled for 3rd year in a row; festival rescheduled
The shooting happened in the 300 block of Chase Place around 5:30 Wednesday morning.
Coroner identifies Lexington murder victim; suspect now in custody
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

Latest News

Anderson County ends the season with a 30-5 record.
Sacred Heart ends Anderson County’s season in Sweet 16
GRC advances to the quarterfinals.
GRC tops Corbin to advance to Girls’ Sweet 16 quarterfinals
WKYT is the place to be for All Blue fans!
WATCH: SEC Tournament edition of the All Blue Preview
WATCH | Sacred Heart ends Anderson County’s season in Sweet 16
WATCH | Sacred Heart ends Anderson County’s season in Sweet 16