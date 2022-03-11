No. 11 Vanderbilt advances to face No. 3 Kentucky in SEC quarterfinals
Scottie Pippen Jr. scored a game-high 26 points for the Commodores.
TAMPA, Fla. (WKYT) - No. 11 seed Vanderbilt upset No. 6 Alabama 82-76 late Thursday night to set up a date with No. 3 seed Kentucky Friday in the SEC quarterfinals.
The Wildcats and Commodores will play at approximately 8:30 on the SEC Network. Kentucky swept the season series.
