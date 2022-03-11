Advertisement

Oldest surviving Kentucky Derby winning horse dies at 31

Go for Gin died March 8 at age 31.
Go for Gin died March 8 at age 31.(Kentucky Horse Park via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The oldest living Kentucky Derby winner died Tuesday at age 31 due to heart failure.

Go for Gin won the famous race in 1994 at 3 years old. He went on to take second place in the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes before retiring from racing in 1995.

He spent years as a stud, then moved to the Kentucky Horse Park in 2011.

Go for Gin won nearly $1.4 million during his two-year racing career.
Go for Gin won nearly $1.4 million during his two-year racing career.(Kentucky Horse Park via CNN Newsource)

Go for Gin won nearly $1.4 million during his two-year racing career.

The average life span for most horses is 25 to 30 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An updated snowfall forecast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Closing in on a potential winter storm
Winter Storm Warning covers most of the area
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm rolls in soon
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Winter Storm On The Way
This is the third year in a row the parade has been canceled. It was canceled the last two...
Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled for 3rd year in a row; festival rescheduled
House committee passes bill to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky

Latest News

North Korea’s neighbors detected two ballistic launches last week. North Korea later said it...
US rolls out more sanctions after North Korean missile tests
FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
No indictment for Texans QB Deshaun Watson over sex assault claims
Russia has blocked Instagram, the latest social media platform restricted in the country...
Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking Instagram
Texas A&M stuns Auburn.
Surging Texas A&M stuns No. 4 Auburn 67-62 in SEC tourney
FILE - This undated portrait shows Emmett Till.
Emmett Till relatives seek renewed probe of ‘55 lynching