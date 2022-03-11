Advertisement

Sacred Heart ends Anderson County’s season in Sweet 16

Paige Serafini lead the Bearcats with 18 points.
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 1 Sacred Heart ended Anderson County’s season Thursday night with a 48-38 win in the Girls’ Sweet 16.

The Bearcats trailed 20-19 at halftime, but the Valkyries used a 15-2 run in the third quarter to pull away. Zakiyah Johnson led Sacred Heart with 16 points.

Paige Serafini lead the Bearcats with 18 points and Kentucky commit Amiya Jenkins added 12 points. Anderson County ends the season with a 30-5 record.

Sacred Heart (33-3) advances to face George Rogers Clark on Friday night in the Sweet 16 quarterfinals.

