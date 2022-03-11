Southwestern fights off Franklin County in Girls’ Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Makayla Noritis scored a game-high 17 points and Southwestern fought off Franklin County 47-40 Friday afternoon to advance to Saturday’s semifinals in the Girls’ Sweet 16.

Kinsley Molden added 14 points and hit three triples for Southwestern. Patience Laster scored 14 points for Joey Thacker and his Flyers.

The Warriors will face Bullitt East on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Girls’ Sweet 16 semifinals.

