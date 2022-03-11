Advertisement

Southwestern fights off Franklin County in Girls’ Sweet 16

The Warriors will face Bullitt East on Saturday in the semifinals.
Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.
Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Makayla Noritis scored a game-high 17 points and Southwestern fought off Franklin County 47-40 Friday afternoon to advance to Saturday’s semifinals in the Girls’ Sweet 16.

Kinsley Molden added 14 points and hit three triples for Southwestern. Patience Laster scored 14 points for Joey Thacker and his Flyers.

The Warriors will face Bullitt East on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Girls’ Sweet 16 semifinals.

