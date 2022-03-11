Advertisement

Ten years after serious accident, Lincoln Co. player competes for state title

A southern Kentucky high school’s boys basketball team is going to the Sweet Sixteen after overcoming adversity.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky high school’s boys basketball team is going to the Sweet Sixteen after overcoming adversity.

Three years ago, Lincoln County played in the Sweet Sixteen, and Jaxon Smith was a freshman. While playing, he dreamed of returning with his younger brother.

“Not many people get to go. And then to be able to with your brother, that’s pretty cool, too,” Jaxon said.

Lincoln County is heading to Rupp Arena after a dramatic finish in the 12th Region tournament. And on that team is junior Jalen Smith, who almost lost his leg in a hayride accident in 2012.

“I don’t remember much about that day. I was eight. I was young. I’ve come a long way since then. Just glad to be playing,” Jalen said.

We’ve followed Jalen’s progress over the years, when he was able to walk again, and his first game back in little league. Now, he’s on a team competing for a state title.

“It feels great. Going with my teammates, especially my brother. Because he is a senior. It’s going to be a great experience,” Jalen said.

“Jalen is an inspiration to all of us. We talked to our kids, where he is at. How far he has come,” Lincoln County head coach Jeff Jackson said.

Jalen’s injury was not the only thing this team has overcome. COVID, last year’s disappointing tournament loss, and even this year, when senior player Evan Smith suffered his own leg injury in the first game of the tournament. He was still able to join his teammates in cutting down the nets.

Jalen said his mother calls him “God’s warrior” and they believe everything happens for a reason.

