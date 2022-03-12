Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Arctic air soon gets replaced with a Spring surge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a quick-hitting winter storm dropped several inches of snow across much of central, eastern, and southern Kentucky, we are now heading back into a quieter pattern with Spring air just right around the corner.

Be prepared for frigid conditions out there this evening and tonight as gusty winds and arctic air continue. Temperatures will stay in the teens through tonight, but winds will make it feel closer to the single digits overnight. Dry conditions will continue as well, with wind gusts of 20+mph staying around.

We’ll keep the teens and single-digit wind chills to begin Sunday morning with dry conditions lasting. The good news is that southerly winds will begin to take over the forecast for the day, with gusts reaching upwards of 30mph at times. These southerly winds combined with sunshine should help boost temperatures into the 40s. These temperatures are still well below our average, but it’s the start of our warming trend.

We’ll continue to see highs rise through the 50s and 60s for the middle of next week, and the 70s will even show up near the end of next week. We’ll keep dry conditions continuing with one weak system trying to move through Tuesday. Our next better chance for showers doesn’t look to arrive until late next week and into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.