Advertisement

Big Blue Nation braves the weather to cheer on the Cats in Lexington

With March Madness upon us Kentucky fans have braved the weather to go out and support the Cats in the SEC Tournament.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With March Madness upon us Kentucky fans have braved the weather to go out and support the Cats in the SEC Tournament.

KSBar was filled to the brim with blue, and fans said after two years without NCAA Tournament runs, their emotions have run high all season long.

“I think that fans appreciate it even more this year. We were more enthusiastic and into the games because we really miss being at Rupp last year,” UK graduate Rachel Brady said.

They said that enthusiasm and excitement will only elevate now that the postseason has arrived. Fans said they had a hard time talking about the 2020 team because of the talent it had, and they wish that team could’ve had its chance in March.

Despite most of those players having moved on, fans are seeing this year as a shot at redeeming what was taken away from Kentucky basketball two years ago.

Fans said there’s no better time than no to be part of the Big Blue Nation, and said it’s time to go big or go home.

“It’s great to come to a place like this and to feel the atmosphere and be able to watch a game on a screen like that. I mean you can’t ask for nothing better. There’s no basketball better than Kentucky. Nothing. You just can’t beat it,” UK fan Steve Yopp said.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning covers most of the area
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm rolls in soon
FILE IMAGE - Emergency responders in Obion, Tennessee, tried to help the victims and move them...
Loose camel kills 2 at Tennessee petting zoo, sheriff says
Winter Storm Warning covers most of the area
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Moves In
The Gateway Area Drug Task Force concluded a month-long investigation that ended with the...
Man caught with 74 lbs. of high-grade marijuana in Kentucky, police say
Terry Smallwood
Kentucky inmate credited with saving deputy jailer

Latest News

Students from Graves, Warren and Hopkins counties are in Lexington working with artists to help...
LexArts helping to heal western Kentucky through Horse Mania
WATCH: LexArts helping to heal western Kentucky through Horse Mania
WATCH: LexArts helping to heal western Kentucky through Horse Mania
A new report from WalletHub shows Lexington is in the top 15 for U.S. cities whose unemployment...
Downtown Lexington improves security in the wake of continued violence
Transy advances to the Elite Eight.
Unbeaten Transy advances to DIII Elite Eight