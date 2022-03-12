Defending champs Sacred Heart end GRC’s season
Brianna Byars led GRC with 13 points.
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - George Rogers Clark led Sacred Heart 24-22 at halftime, but the defending champs made a statement down the stretch and ended the Cards’ season in the Girls’ Sweet 16 quarterfinals 59-40.
Brianna Byars led GRC with 13 points. Triniti Ralston led all scorers with 22 points.
GRC ends the season with a 31-3 record. Sacred Heart advances to face Cooper Saturday in the semifinals.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.