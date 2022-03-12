Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow will be out soon and Spring-like temps roll in

FastCast saturday morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many of you picked up several inches of snow with the latest round. Good news for you spring weather fans, it won’t stick around for very long.

We’ll keep temperatures down for today. Most of you will hover around the 20s during the afternoon and evening hours. Throw in some wind and we have a really nasty winter’s day!

The cold shot will not last for very long at all. It begins to retreat on Sunday. While it won’t be a significant initial warmup, it is a step in the right direction. By Monday those highs will reach the mid to upper 50s. There’s a chance that highs reach the 70s by the end of the week. Spring is fighting back!

Take care of each other!

