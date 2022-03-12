Kentucky basketball defeats Vandy 77-71 to advance in SEC Tournament

TAMPA, Fla. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats (26-6) advanced a step further in the SEC Tournament Friday after a 77-71 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

TyTy Washington Jr. led the Cats in scoring with 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting. Oscar Tshiebwe picked up his 26th double-double of the season with 12 points and 14 rebounds. He also totaled five blocks.

Jacob Toppin came up big off the bench for the Cats, despite going back to the locker room in the first half with a bloodied nose. The junior finished with 10 points and three blocks.

The Cats move on to play the Tennessee Volunteers in the semifinals on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

