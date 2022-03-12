LexArts helping to heal western Kentucky through Horse Mania

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LexArts is helping to bring a little brightness to western Kentucky communities impacted by December’s tornadoes.

It’s part of Horse Mania, and WKYT is a proud sponsor.

Students from Graves, Warren and Hopkins counties are in Lexington working with artists to help paint horse statues.

LexArts said this is a way to help with healing after the storm.

“When the horrible storms happened in western Kentucky and so many people lost so much, we thought there has to be a way to give back. There has to be a way to bring that joy to more and more people even outside of Lexington,” LexArts President & CEO Ame Sweetall said.

The three horses will go up for auction later this year, with money going to help rebuild western Kentucky. After the auction, the horses will be permanently displayed in Graves, Hopkins and Warren counties.

