LSU fires Wade, citing NCAA probe and ‘shroud of negativity’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - LSU has fired men’s basketball coach Will Wade after receiving formal allegations of serious NCAA violations this week.

The university announced the decision Saturday in a joint statement from President William F. Tate and Athletic Director Scott Woodward.

The firing comes the day after LSU was bounced from the Southeastern Conference Tournament by Arkansas, 79-67, in a quarterfinal game. The university also fired associate head coach Bill Armstrong and named assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry as interim head coach.

LSU has gone 22-11 this season.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.