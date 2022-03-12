Officials urging caution during winter weather in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The snow in Lexington has been coming in heavy batches on and off through much of Friday night with temperatures feeling much colder than earlier in the day.

At 3:00 p.m. in Lexington we had temperatures at 61 degrees, but tonight we’re sitting in the 30s/20s, with winds gusting upwards of 30 miles per hour making it feel much colder.

With Friday’s snowfall, there will be several times where the rates are quick enough to easily overcome ground temperatures being above freezing, which is a problem because this means roads will become slick.

While there isn’t much travel in Lexington Friday night, road crews have said they’re trying to prioritize many downtown areas due to events happening at Rupp Arena and Transy.

Officials are also suggesting for drivers to stay off the roads if you don’t have to ravel to keep yourself and others safe.

“You must remember that people work shifts that are 24 hours, there are truck drivers that are on the roads so if you can stay home it’s best to do that,” said Natasha Lacy with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

If you do have to drive Friday night or first thing Saturday morning, you should be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses because these are areas that will freeze first because cold air can easily freeze those surfaces.

