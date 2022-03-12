Advertisement

Unbeaten Transy advances to DIII Elite Eight

The Pios will host Trine Saturday night.
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Transylvania held off a late push from Mary Hardin-Baylor 63-58 Friday night to advance to the Elite Eight in the DIII NCAA Tournament.

The Pioneers hit 19 triples in the win and Kennedi Stacy scored a game-high 19 points. Madison Kellione added 17 points and Dasia Thornton added 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Transy will host Trine Saturday night at the Beck Center with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

