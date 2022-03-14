Advertisement

Chernobyl power line damaged by Russian forces

World officials fear Russia is targeting Ukraine's nuclear sites. (CNN/ESN/Telegram/Centre for Strategic Communication of Ukraine/Volodymyr Zelensky/Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) - The Ukrainian state power company says the power line supplying the site of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster has been damaged by Russian forces again after it was repaired.

The Ukrenergo company said in a statement Monday that its technicians had started to supply power Sunday evening but “before the power supply was fully restored, the occupying forces damaged it again.” Ukrenergo said it will attempt another repair.

The power is used to feed pumps and other equipment that keep spent nuclear fuel at the former power plant cool to prevent radiation leaks.

The Chernobyl site is also equipped with diesel generators, and Belarusian authorities said last week that they had set up an emergency power supply from the nearby border.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has played down concerns over the safety of nuclear waste at Chernobyl, saying that cooling ponds there are large enough to keep the spent fuel in a safe condition even if the power supply is interrupted.

An agreement on the safety and security of nuclear sites in Ukraine is urgently needed, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said Monday. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pursued the vehicle along the outer loop of New Circle Road from Alumni to Winchester.
Lexington police identify ‘slow-speed’ chase suspect; new details released
Beshear has given regular weekly covid updates for months but the says today will be the last...
Beshear holds final COVID-19 briefing as cases drop in the commonwealth
Lindsey was arrested and is currently housed at the Nelson County Jail
Man charged after Bardstown police seize more than 100 pounds of drugs inside home
Remember to set clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night!
Lexington doctor on effects of daylight saving
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
Governor says extra SNAP benefits would end without COVID state of emergency

Latest News

A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff listens as he meet with women entrepreneurs for a panel discussion...
Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Harris still negative
A little girl's body was found in July 1960. She became known as "Little Miss Nobody." Now,...
60+ years later: ‘Little Miss Nobody’ murder victim has a name
This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment...
Two Fox journalists killed in Ukraine, underscoring dangers
Florida Lottery education contributions hit $36 billion
Florida man wins $5 million from scratch-off ticket