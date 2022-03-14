Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Spring-like surge continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week of weather looks awesome!

We’ll stay on track to see highs climb well into the 60s and even reach the 70-degree mark before the week is over. It all starts with a nice push-up to around 60 for today. It will come with breezy conditions.

By the middle of the week, a system will be passing by to our south. It might have just enough of a reach to spread some showers in southern & southeastern Kentucky. We aren’t talking about anything significant. Just a nuisance for those that see those showers.

The end of the week features highs in the low-70s. This comes right as a cold front is set to enter the area. It will bring our next widespread chance of showers & thunderstorms. It will bring highs down to the 50s for the weekend.

Take care of each other!

