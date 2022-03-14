Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Spring-like surge continues

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week of weather looks awesome!

We’ll stay on track to see highs climb well into the 60s and even reach the 70-degree mark before the week is over. It all starts with a nice push-up to around 60 for today. It will come with breezy conditions.

By the middle of the week, a system will be passing by to our south. It might have just enough of a reach to spread some showers in southern & southeastern Kentucky. We aren’t talking about anything significant. Just a nuisance for those that see those showers.

The end of the week features highs in the low-70s. This comes right as a cold front is set to enter the area. It will bring our next widespread chance of showers & thunderstorms. It will bring highs down to the 50s for the weekend.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pursued the vehicle along the outer loop of New Circle Road from Alumni to Winchester.
Lexington police identify ‘slow-speed’ chase suspect; new details released
Beshear has given regular weekly covid updates for months but the says today will be the last...
Beshear holds final COVID-19 briefing as cases drop in the commonwealth
Lindsey was arrested and is currently housed at the Nelson County Jail
Man charged after Bardstown police seize more than 100 pounds of drugs inside home
Remember to set clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night!
Lexington doctor on effects of daylight saving
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
Governor says extra SNAP benefits would end without COVID state of emergency

Latest News

temps
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Few Systems
Temperatures remain mild
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures remain mild
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures keep surging
temps
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Milder Winds Take Over