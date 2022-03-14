Kentucky women earn No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky women have earned the No. 6 seed in the Bridgeport, Connecticut region and will open play on Saturday, March 19 in Bloomington against No. 11 seed and Ivy League champ Princeton.

If the Wildcats win on Saturday, they will play the winner between No. 3 seed Indiana and No. 14 seed Charlotte on Monday for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Kentucky enters the NCAA Tournament as the SEC champs after stunning No. 1 South Carolina in Nashville.

Bridgeport's top four seeds:

1 NC State

2 UConn

3 Indiana

4 Oklahoma



