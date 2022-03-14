Lexington Christian mission preparing to send donations to Ukraine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The war being waged in Ukraine has hit very close to home for Alex Chubaruk. His uncle who is still living in the east of the country had a close call recently.

“There was shooting and bombs going off,” said Chubaruk. “There were parts of the bomb that hit his home and the bed that he sleeps in.”

Bombs also hit the region of Lviv Sunday, an area where both Chubaruk and Yaroslav Boyechko - better known as ‘Pastor Jerry’ of the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church - once called home. Chubaruk says one of his former mission partners was killed in a humanitarian corridor.

“He left 12 children and a wife behind,” Chubaruk said.

But each tragic story of war was rivaled by one of courage. His missionaries have had safety as their highest priority, but they’re also hard at work in their communities.

“They are listening to the voice of God,” said Chubaruk. “A lot of them are saying, ‘This is my hometown, this is where I’ve been putting all my time and efforts to preach, to live. They want to stay there.’”

Chubaruk says the people of Ukraine now need material help as well as financial help. He added that stores are being cleared out of certain items, comparing it to what happened here at times during the pandemic.

“Now we’re finding out there is no supply chain,” Chubaruk said.

So Christian Mission Ebenezer is now accepting materials to send over in a container, ranging from non-perishable foods to medical supplies.

Alex Chubaruk with Christian Mission Ebenezer says they hope to send out their first container of goods come next week. (Jeremy Tombs)

“The supplies that are being brought here [to the Ebenezer bookstore], everything is going to the Ukrainian people and it’s amazing that we can do that,” said Chubaruk.

Chubaruk was beyond grateful for the Lexington community, which has raised over $70,000 over the past two weeks in monetary donations. But he still maintains that the most important form of support is prayer.

“Keep praying, keep praying for Ukraine,” Chubaruk said. “We believe that God can stop this whole thing.”

Chubaruk says he hopes the first container of goods will be shipped next week. You can drop off any acceptable items at the Ebenezer bookstore on Old Harrodsburg road from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Chubaruk also said that the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in Nicholasville will hold a bake sale to raise funds for war relief next Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

