Advertisement

Man ‘playing with gun’ kills pregnant teen, deputies say

A suspect was arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a 17-year-old and her unborn child Saturday, March 12, according to a spokeswoman with EBRSO.
By WAFB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:03 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested after accidentally shooting and killing a 17-year-old and her unborn child, according to sheriff’s officials in Louisiana.

Chad Blackard was booked in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith, according to Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. He faces several charges, including negligent homicide, third-degree feticide and illegal use of weapons.

Arrest records show deputies were dispatched just after 6 p.m. Saturday to the 6100 block of Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, WAFB reports.

Chad Blackard faces several charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old...
Chad Blackard faces several charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Karrington Smith. The teenager was 25 weeks pregnant at the time, and her unborn child also died.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

After investigating, authorities learned Smith was hit by a bullet while inside of a car. Blackard was sitting behind the victim when he allegedly fired a single round from his semi-automatic handgun, hitting her in the back.

Smith, who was 25 weeks pregnant, was taken to a local hospital, where she and her unborn child later died.

After questioning, deputies learned Blackard was allegedly “playing with the handgun” when it discharged. Blackard told deputies when he tried to reposition the gun, it “went off.”

According to EBRSO, Blackard later stated he squeezed the trigger while readjusting the weapon.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police pursued the vehicle along the outer loop of New Circle Road from Alumni to Winchester.
Lexington police identify ‘slow-speed’ chase suspect; new details released
Beshear has given regular weekly covid updates for months but the says today will be the last...
Beshear holds final COVID-19 briefing as cases drop in the commonwealth
Lindsey was arrested and is currently housed at the Nelson County Jail
Man charged after Bardstown police seize more than 100 pounds of drugs inside home
Remember to set clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night!
Lexington doctor on effects of daylight saving
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
Governor says extra SNAP benefits would end without COVID state of emergency

Latest News

A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff listens as he meet with women entrepreneurs for a panel discussion...
Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, VP Harris still negative
A little girl's body was found in July 1960. She became known as "Little Miss Nobody." Now,...
60+ years later: ‘Little Miss Nobody’ murder victim has a name
This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment...
Two Fox journalists killed in Ukraine, underscoring dangers
Florida Lottery education contributions hit $36 billion
Florida man wins $5 million from scratch-off ticket