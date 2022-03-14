Nicholasville community runs 5.74k to honor fallen officer

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s not your typical race.

“One of the wonderful things I love about it is the fact that it’s a 5.74 and that was his badge number. So it’s a 5.74k. Made it unique,” said Melissa Mason.

A badge belonging to fallen Nicholasville Police Officer Burke Rhoads.

“It was a car accident. He was on his way to training and a car hit him. Pushed him into oncoming traffic. That side impact was just too much,” Mason said.

Seven years later and the Nicholasville community joins Melissa Mason in honoring her late husband’s life and legacy.

“When we would have our matt ball tournaments he would come out to the school and referee. All three of my children have gone through the Jessamine County schools. Not only is it the community we lived in, the community we both worked in and also the community where are children went to school. So there’s been a lot of support,” Mason said.

First responders cheer on runners as they finish the Burke 5.74k in memory of Nicholasville Police Officer Burke Rhoads. More on Officer Rhoads’ life and legacy, and why it’s a 5.74k, tonight on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/cb5OI5R17V — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) March 13, 2022

While race coordinator and fellow Officer Erick Cobb said Officer Rhoads would have been embarrassed by all the attention.

“He was a very humble person. I don’t think he would like it one bit. No not one bit.”

He would have loved where the money raised is going.

“They were there from the moment that he passed and it’s just wonderful to have this opportunity to raise money to give back to the department, the community and I know some of the funds go to Shop with a Cop and that goes directly to some of the students I work with. And we’re just out here to support them because they supported us through one of the most awful times in our lives,” said Mason.

“Every year it gives me something to focus on,” Officer Cobb said.

You can learn more about The Burke 5.74k and how you can still donate here.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.