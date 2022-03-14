Advertisement

Pfizer: Fourth COVID-19 shot may be needed; vaccine for young kids could be available by May

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. (CNN, CBS, KSBY, STANFORD MEDICINE, TWITTER @BARACKOBAMA)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT
(CNN) - The week is beginning with some big pandemic updates that could affect your life.

The first update: Pfizer says you might need another booster.

“The protection we are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections. It doesn’t last very long. But we are just submitting those data to the FDA, and then we’ll see what the experts also would say outside Pfizer,” said Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s CEO.

Pfizer also said it hopes to have a COVID-19 treatment available for most kids before they head back to school this fall. It would be a version of its antiviral pill Paxlovid.

The COVID-19 Test-To-Treat program rollout is underway and if you test positive for the virus, you can get free medication. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

Right now, it’s only approved for those 12 or older who are at high risk of serious infection.

Also, if your kids are younger than 5, here’s the latest on getting them vaccinated: “Potentially May, if it works, and they will do their utmost to review them fast. And we’ll be ready with manufacturing,” Bourla said.

This work to advance vaccine and treatment options comes as former President Barack Obama said he’s tested positive. So have several House Democrats who went on a retreat last week.

The U.S. is now starting its third year of the pandemic.

“I can date exactly what happened around this time two years ago from the declaration of the pandemic, from the school closures on March 13th, from our first case on March 14th, our closure for St. Patty’s Day that we announced on the 16th,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County public health officer.

