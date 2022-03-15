Advertisement

7-year-old shot while watching TV at home in Georgia, family says

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for medical expenses for the 7-year-old with a goal of...
A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for medical expenses for the 7-year-old with a goal of $15,000.(GoFundMe, Demetrice Flowers)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (Gray News) – Police say a 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot while watching TV inside of his home, according to family members.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. at the Green Meadows Apartments in Macon, Georgia.

When deputies responded to the location, they found the 7-year-old, who had been shot in the neck, according to the boy’s family. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No one else was injured in the shooting, and police have no information on a suspect.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for medical expenses for the 7-year-old with a goal of $15,000.

Police continue to investigate and urges anyone with information to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Taylor Cook is the owner and CEO of Taylor Belle's ice cream shop.
Meet Kentucky’s 21-year-old “ice cream queen”
A new Chick-fil-A is opening this week in Lexington.
New Chick-fil-A opening in Lexington this week
Police pursued the vehicle along the outer loop of New Circle Road from Alumni to Winchester.
Lexington police identify ‘slow-speed’ chase suspect; new details released

Latest News

The ruling Wednesday comes after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett last week to...
Court: Jussie Smollett can leave county jail during appeal
The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.
Powerful quake off north Japan leaves 2 dead, dozens injured
Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, has died, according to a statement from the Washington...
1 of 2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt dies
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Families of Parkland school shooting victims to get millions for FBI’s inaction
A Louisiana woman is beating the odds with three sets of twins in two years.
Woman beating odds with unexpected pregnancy, set to welcome 3rd set of twins